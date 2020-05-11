Mariposa County hosting virtual meetings to discuss reopening guidelines

MARIPOSA, California (KSEE/KGPE) — As California moves further into Stage 2 to reopening businesses, Mariposa County health officials want to make sure their businesses are on the right track to do so.

Each of meetings will be for specific sectors:

Restaurants: Tuesday, May 12, 2 p.m. and Wednesday, May 13, at 10 a.m.

County Offices: Wednesday, May 13, 11 a.m.

Retail: Wednesday, May 13, 2 p.m.

To join the meeting, you have to go to the following link, which will work on smartphones, computers and tablets:

https://www.gotomeet.me/MariposaCountyVR5

You can also call into the meeting, by dialing 872-240-3212. The access code is 655-838-109.

