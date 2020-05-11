Mariposa County hosting virtual meetings to discuss reopening guidelines

Business

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MARIPOSA, California (KSEE/KGPE) — As California moves further into Stage 2 to reopening businesses, Mariposa County health officials want to make sure their businesses are on the right track to do so.

Each of meetings will be for specific sectors:

  • Restaurants: Tuesday, May 12, 2 p.m. and Wednesday, May 13, at 10 a.m.
  • County Offices: Wednesday, May 13, 11 a.m.
  • Retail: Wednesday, May 13, 2 p.m.

To join the meeting, you have to go to the following link, which will work on smartphones, computers and tablets:

  • https://www.gotomeet.me/MariposaCountyVR5

You can also call into the meeting, by dialing 872-240-3212. The access code is 655-838-109.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know