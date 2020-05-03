Major layoffs ahead for United if bookings don’t pick up amid huge pandemic losses

(CNN Newsource/AP) — United Airline’s incoming CEO said major layoffs are looming if air travel doesn’t pick up as the coronavirus pandemic triggered a sharp drop in air travel, and the airline is busy borrowing enough money to survive until passengers return in large numbers.

Scott Kirby said the company has a poor financial outlook right now.

The airline had a $1.7 billion loss for the first quarter of 2020 and warned the next quarter could be worse.

The airline is shrinking its flight schedule by 90% in May and probably a similar amount in June.

Current United CEO Oscar Munoz said deep schedule cuts and aggressive borrowing to boost liquidity would help the company bounce back when demand returns. He did not offer a prediction for when that might happen.

Kirby said United will have no choice but to reduce workers in October if things haven’t changed. The airline has 93,000 employees but hasn’t said how many people would possibly be furloughed.

The airline stressed efforts to bolster liquidity — building up enough cash, they hope, to ride out the pandemic.

United got $5 billion in federal aid through the CARES act to help cover payroll costs through September.

The airline said it had $9.6 billion in liquidity on April 30.

United is leaning toward applying for loans from the Treasury Department although executives say they might not actually draw down the money if they can get better terms on the private markets.

The borrowing produces cash but does nothing to sell seats on planes.

Despite the company’s financial losses, United is not allowed to lay off workers until October because of the CARES act which has payroll protection terms.

United swung to a loss after earning $292 million in the first quarter of 2019. The adjusted loss of $2.57 per share was not as bad as the $2.85 a share loss that analysts had expected. Revenue fell 17%.

Kirby is United’s president and will succeed the retiring Munoz as CEO later this month.

