Low-cost fashion chain H&M sees sales 16% drop due to virus

Business
Posted: / Updated:

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Swedish low-cost fashion brand Hennes & Mauritz AB said Thursday its third quarter sales fell 16% to 51 million kronor ($ 5.7 million), largely as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the beginning of the quarter, approximately 900 of the group’s more than 5,000 stores were temporarily closed. At the end of the quarter just over 200 stores were temporarily closed.

The Stockholm-based retailing group said its profit after tax for the period June 1– Aug. 31 amounted to 1.8 billion kronor ($200 million). A year earlier, it had reported a profit of 3.9 billion kronor.

“Through much-appreciated collections and rapid, decisive actions, we returned to profit already in the third quarter,” H&M CEO Helena Helmersson said.

The group said the pandemic had affected all parts of the business, including product purchasing, investments, rents, staffing and financing.

“Although the challenges are far from over, we believe that the worst is behind us and we are well placed to come out of the crisis stronger,” she said of the pandemic.

Currently 166 stores, representing 3% of the total number of stores, are still closed, and the group noted “a large number of stores still have local restrictions and limited opening hours.”

Besides H&M, the group includes brands like COS, Monki, Weekday, Cheap Monday, & Other Stories, H&M HOME, ARKET and Afound. It has about 5,000 stores in 74 markets and approximately 179,000 employees. It sells online in 51 markets.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.