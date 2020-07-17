KSEE24 RESCAN /
Locally owned gyms take a hit after being asked to shut down again

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — California is known for fitness, but many facilities have been told to shut down because of the pandemic.  Some reopened briefly only to be told to close again. 

It’s been hard on locally owned gyms like athletic performance in Clovis. 

“You know the hardest part about it was we were finally getting up back running to where we were then when we got that call it was like how are we going to regroup,” said the owner of AP David Standifer.

They only way to stay open is if the operations are moved outdoors, so that is exactly what gym owner David Standifer has done.

Equipment and tents have been set up in the parking lots for athletes to continue to get their training.

“We modified a lot we are brining in more squat racks that we are going to put outside tomorrow so we will basically have a full weight room out here,” said Standifer. 

He added that they’ll be installing turf throughout their parking lot this weekend to better fit their clients needs.

“It’s going to be a good experience we are one of the lucky ones that has a big enough area that we are able to do turf workouts or speed workouts. I think we are in a pretty good position right now,” Standifer added. 

