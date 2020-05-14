JCPenny executives receive bonuses ahead of deadline for possible bankruptcy filing

Despite financial woes, JCPenny executives are getting lots of dollars.

The department store chain is dealing with missed debt payments and could be facing possible bankruptcy filing.

However, its top four executives will be getting bonuses of at least $1 million, including a $4.5 million payday for CEO Jill Soltau.

JCPenny isn’t commenting on the bankruptcy issues but it admits not making a pair of debt payments.

Officials say these bonuses were needed to prevent its top talent from jumping ship.

JCPenny, like many other retailers, are struggling due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

