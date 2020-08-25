How the community can help local venues

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — Thousands of entertainment venues across the nation including dozens in the Central Valley are asking for government assistance to avoid a permanent shut down.

Many venues were the first to close due to the pandemic and will be among the last to reopen.

KSEE24 spoke to the Visalia Fox Theatre for more on the “Save our Stages” initiative and how locals can help them avoid closing for good.

