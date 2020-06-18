Hertz board scraps planned $500M stock sale amid SEC review

Business

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
r m

This May 23, 2020, photo shows rental vehicles parked outside a closed Hertz car rental office in south Denver. Hertz said Wednesday, June 17, it has put its plans to sell $500 million worth of stock on hold because the offering is being reviewed by the Securities and Exchange Commission. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Hertz has scrapped a plan to sell $500 million worth of stock, a move coming a day after the car rental company in the throes of bankruptcy reorganization disclosed that federal regulators were reviewing the proposed offering.

In a regulatory filing Thursday, Hertz said that its board of directors determined that ditching the stock offering was in the best interests of the company.

Hertz Global Holdings Inc. filed for bankruptcy protection last month after the coronavirus pandemic crushed global travel and with it, the heavily indebted 102-year-old company’s business.

Selling stock would have been an unusual move for a company in Hertz’s position, because its likely the shares would be rendered worthless. Despite this, the Estero, Florida-based company said Monday it had received approval from the bankruptcy court to proceed with the stock sale.

Trading in Hertz shares were halted for several hours for the second day in a row Thursday and resumed following the disclosure. They ended down 10% at $1.80.

Hertz’s stock had been surging, climbing 80% this month, but remains down more than 88% this year.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.