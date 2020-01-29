Germany raises 2020 growth forecast slightly to 1.1%

Business
Posted: / Updated:

Peter Altmaier (CDU), Federal Minister of Economics and Energy, talks to journalists after a press conference on the agreement between the federal government and the coal-producing states on the coal phase-out in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, Jan.16, 2020. (Bernd von Jutrczenka/dpa via AP)

BERLIN (AP) — The German government on Wednesday modestly raised its economic growth forecast for the country this year to 1.1%.

Germany’s economy, Europe’s biggest, has grown for 10 consecutive years but last year’s 0.6% growth was the weakest since 2013.

In October, the government predicted growth this year of 1%.

“The economy will develop better this year than was expected last year,” Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said of the new forecast. “Prospects have lightened up — but we cannot be satisfied with the current growth. The current growth figures are still too low.”

The economy was supported last year by private spending, but export growth slowed and manufacturing was weak.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Join the Pro Football Challenge
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.