Gas prices jump 4 cents per gallon to $2.64 in past 3 weeks

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline has jumped 4 cents per gallon to $2.64 over the past three weeks.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that gas prices are unlikely to continue to increase because crude oil costs have dropped.

The price at the pump is 33 cents higher than it was a year ago.

The highest average price in the nation for regular-grade gas is $3.58 per gallon in Honolulu.

The lowest average is $2.21 in Houston.

The average price of diesel is $3.08, up two cents.

