COVID-19 Information

News Coverage

Symptoms

Prevention

School Closures

Freddie, Fannie suspend some evictions and foreclosures

Business

by: SARAH SKIDMORE SELL, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Mortgage buyers Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac said Wednesday that they will suspend all foreclosure sales and evictions of borrowers in single family homes owned by their companies.

The action, ordered by Fannie and Freddie’s federal regulator, is among many efforts nationwide to protect those affected by the coronavirus pandemic. The companies have been under the control of the federal government since the 2008-09 financial crisis.

In addition, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development similarly suspended foreclosures and evictions for mortgages insured by the Federal Housing Administration.

Fannie and Freddie do not make loans, but buy them from lenders and bundle them into securities, guarantee them against default and sell them to investors. Together they guarantee about half of the U.S. home market.

The companies also announced other mortgage relief options, including an expansion of its forbearance program, which gives borrows relief for up to one year and suspends late charges and penalties. They also suspended reporting to credit bureaus of past due payments of borrowers who are in a forbearance plan as a result of hardships attributable to this national emergency.

These measures are effective immediately and apply to borrowers who are unable to make their mortgage payments due to a decline in income resulting from the impact of COVID-19, regardless of whether they have contracted the virus, Freddie Mac said.

“Borrowers who may be experiencing financial challenges due to COVID-19 are encouraged to contact their mortgage servicer — the company they send their monthly mortgage payments to — to explore their options,” Freddie Mac said in a statement.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.