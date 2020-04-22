Coronavirus test maker Roche sees sales rise

Business
Posted: / Updated:

GENEVA (AP) — Swiss pharmaceuticals company Roche, which helps make tests to detect the COVID-19 illness, says its sales edged up in the first quarter despite the broad economic volatility created by the pandemic.

The Basel-based company noted its cobas test for the novel coronavirus drew an emergency use exemption by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. It said clinical trials continue in several countries to determine whether Roche’s rheumatoid arthritis treatment, Actemra, might be used for severe COVID-19 pneumonia.

Roche said a serology test to detect antibodies in people exposed to the coronavirus was in late-stage development, with a target for availability in May.

It has ramped up tenfold its production capacity for testing for the new coronavirus. Sales rose 2% in the first quarter to 15.14 billion Swiss francs ($15.63 billion).

CEO Severin Schwan hailed Roche’s “important contributions” to the fight against COVID-19 as the pandemic challenges many healthcare systems, and said the company’s business “has so far proved to be resilient in this difficult environment.”

Roche confirmed its outlook for the year, with sales expected to growth in the low- to mid-single digits and core earnings per share to be “broadly in line” with sales. It said key growth drivers included cancer medication Tecentriq and multiple sclerosis medicine Ocrevus, though its top three selling drugs each saw sales fall by double-digit percentages.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.