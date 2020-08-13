China extends anti-dumping tariffs on Indian optical fiber

Business
Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Oct. 23, 2013, file photo, an Indian national flag is flown next to the Chinese national emblem outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. China’s Commerce Ministry said Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020 it has extended punitive tariffs on Indian optical fiber products for five years. The announcement follows a yearlong review after a previous tariff expired in 2019. It takes effect Aug. 14. (AP Photo/Andy Wong, file)

BEIJING (AP) — China’s Commerce Ministry said Thursday it has extended punitive tariffs on Indian optical fiber products for five years.

The announcement follows a yearlong review after a previous tariff expired in 2019. It takes effect Aug. 14.

It is unclear if the move is in any way related to a recent bout of antagonisms between the Asian giants linked to a border clash in which 20 Indian soldiers died.

The tariffs on single-mode optical fiber range from 7.4% to 30.6% and were first imposed in August 2014.

Optical fiber is used in telecommunications networks.

Earlier this month, India kept in place tariffs on Chinese-made solar power products that were imposed to protect its own manufacturers.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

