Business booming for marijuana delivery services amid COVID-19 pandemic

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – Monday, April 20, better known as 420, is a day usually associated with smoking marijuana and celebrating cannabis.

But because of the stay-at-home order, some marijuana users are turning to delivery services. “420 feels like a national holiday if you will, it feels like it’s growing with the popularity of cannabis,” said Jeff Tuel.

While many businesses are feeling the significant impact by the coronavirus pandemic, the cannabis delivery business is booming.

“I think really the leading factor behind that more people are home and they spend more time in front of their computers or phones and cannabis the way that it is in today’s world it’s becoming more popular,” Tuel said.

Tuel, a Fresno resident and former NFL football player, is now vice president of sales for Greenbrier Holdings and Cannable Delivery.

Cannable Delivery is a 20,000 square foot manufacturing facility in the City of Parlier.

He says they just had their grand-opening the first week of February.

Tuel says his business, classified as essential during this time, was given the green light for home delivery

“Orders in Fresno have boosted, orders in Sanger, I mean everywhere around us orders have risen,” Tuel said.

Most dispensaries you have to drive to and most delivery services are from out of the area like Modesto or Atwater, even Southern California.

While they can deliver into Fresno, there’s no dispensaries within the city allowed to deliver within city limits, making Cannable Delivery the first local delivery service in Fresno County.

“We’re legal and a family operation, from the Central Valley, from Fresno,” Tuel said.

And with obvious concerns over COVID-19, he says they are taking precautions.

“Drivers are screened when they come in, make sure they’re feeling well, checking in, they’re given a pair of gloves as well as a mask, orders are actually set and ready for drivers so as soon as they pull into the garage there’s no actual interaction with anyone picking the order,” Tuel said.

