Correction: Burkina Faso-Church Attacked story

News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

In a story Dec. 2 about an attack in Burkina Faso, The Associated Press reported erroneously that an attack on a convoy carrying employees of a mining company occurred in October. The attack occurred in November.

A corrected version of the story is below:

Burkina Faso leader says 14 slain in attack on church

The president of the West African nation of Burkina Faso has confirmed that 14 people were killed in an attack on a Protestant church in the country’s east

By The Associated Press

The president of the West African nation of Burkina Faso has confirmed that 14 people were killed in an attack on a Protestant church in the country’s east.

Going on Twitter, President Roch Marc Christian Kabore said Sunday that he condemned “the barbaric attack” in the town of Hantoukoura. He said several people also were wounded.

Kabore offered his “deepest condolences to the bereaved families and wish a speedy recovery to the wounded.”

Islamic extremists have been active in Burkina Faso since 2015. Jihadists have attacked police stations and churches across the country’s north but also recently have struck in the east.

In November, gunmen generally believed to be Islamic extremists attacked a convoy carrying employees of a mining company in that region, killing at least 37 people.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

