Burglars cut hole through roof and wall, take $100,000 worth of cash, jewelry from vault

DINUBA, California (KSEE) – A Dinuba jewelry store burglarized overnight. The thieves getting away with $100,000 in cash and jewelry.

The police are now on the hunt, searching for the suspects. Investigators believe the burglars really knew what they were doing.

Video of the damage shows the suspects cut not one, not two, but three holes in the shared wall with the jewelry store, even cutting into the back of the safe.

Piles of broken brick and residue of drywall on the ground, it’s not remnants of a remodeling job, but rather the aftermath of an overnight burglary that seems like a scene straight out of a movie.

“Whoever did this they cut a hole into the roof, dropped down here and then they started looking for the safe in the jewelry store,” says Mark Cameron, a real estate agent in Dinuba.

Cameron says he was just about to list this vacant business – next door to the Rivera Jewelry store that’s been there more than 20 years.

This is a photo he took last week, you can clearly see no damage. But Saturday morning, he got a call from police saying the suspects used his vacant building to break into the neighboring jewelry store.

“They had to have tools and this was thought out,” he expressed.

Police believe this was more than one person. Investigators say whoever did this had the tools to cut through lots and lots of layers in the roof and shared wall.

This board against the brick, covers the back of the safe. Cameron says these panels are what were cut and left behind.

“Police say they took all the tools with them,” he said.

We spoke with the owner’s son who did not want to go on camera. He says this is not the first time something has happened to their store.

A few years ago, he says his father was tied up and held at gunpoint. The owner’s son says at that time the thieves made off with more than $50,000.

“It’s a small family operation so it’s a pretty devastating hit for them,” says Sgt. Thaddeus Ashford with the Dinuba Police Department.

The family says they are now considering closing the business, this time for good.

Police are asking for the public’s help. Officers say if anyone has any information to give them a call at (559) 591-5914.