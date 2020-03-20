Burger King, Cheesecake Factory offering promotions amid COVID-19 outbreak

(WJW) — Some restaurant chains are offering special promotions amid the coronavirus outbreak.
The Cheesecake Factory is currently offering customers a free slice of cheesecake with orders of at least $30.
Customers must use the code “FREESLICE” when ordering online.
The promotion runs until April 16 at participating locations only. Additional rules and restrictions apply.
Meanwhile, Burger King will soon begin offering two free kids meals with every adult meal purchased on the Burger King app, Business Insider reports.
>> CLICK HERE FOR CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE
The promotion will begin nationwide next week and will continue for a limited time while supplies last.
Additionally, Uber Eats announced Monday that they would be waiving delivery fees across the US and Canada in effort to help keep local businesses busy during the pandemic.
“We will also launch daily dedicated, targeted marketing campaigns — both in-app and via email — to promote delivery from local restaurants, especially those that are new to the app,” the online food ordering platform said in a press release.
COVID-19 resource links:
- U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- World Health Organization
- California Coronavirus (COVID-19) Response
- Fresno County
- Tulare County
- Madera County
- Mariposa County
- Merced County
- Kings County
For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.