Bulldogs set to play at Allegiant Stadium in front of fans

FRESNO, Calif. — The Fresno State football team made it safely to the brand new Allegiant Stadium, home to Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders.

Fresno State (1-1) and UNLV (0-2) will kickoff on Saturday at 12:30pm PT on CBS Sports Network.

This will be the Bulldogs first road game and the first time they get to play in front of real fans, instead of cutouts. UNLV is allowing 3% capacity which will be about 2,000 fans. Most of those fans will be UNLV’s season ticket holders and families of the players.

“The cool thing about it, is that there will hopefully be some parents that get a chance to see their sons play in person,” said Fresno State head coach Kalen DeBoer. “We have a limited number of tickets that they’ll get, but at least someone will come watch them and their loved ones and their friends will be able to come see them play.”

Fresno State will wear all white against the Rebels.