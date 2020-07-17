KSEE24 RESCAN /
KSEE24 has officially switched frequencies. You must rescan your TV if you use an antenna. Call 559-222-2411 Option 3 for more info.

Bulldogs land HS teammates from Lawndale

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(KSEE) – The next Fresno State football recruiting class got two more commitments on Thursday, as teammates from Lawndale High School turned down some Power Five offers to commit to the Bulldogs.

Lawndale 3-star running back Jonathan Arceneaux and offensive lineman Rolan Fullwood both announced their decisions through twitter.

Arceneaux chose the Bulldogs over offers from the likes of Cal, Oregon State, and Boise State, and Fullwood turned down an offer from USC.

247sports national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins likes what Kalen Deboer’s staff is doing in recruiting so far, and thinks the 2021 class has a chance to be one of Fresno State’s best recruiting classes in years.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know