Bulldogs land HS teammates from Lawndale

(KSEE) – The next Fresno State football recruiting class got two more commitments on Thursday, as teammates from Lawndale High School turned down some Power Five offers to commit to the Bulldogs.

Lawndale 3-star running back Jonathan Arceneaux and offensive lineman Rolan Fullwood both announced their decisions through twitter.



Arceneaux chose the Bulldogs over offers from the likes of Cal, Oregon State, and Boise State, and Fullwood turned down an offer from USC.



247sports national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins likes what Kalen Deboer’s staff is doing in recruiting so far, and thinks the 2021 class has a chance to be one of Fresno State’s best recruiting classes in years.