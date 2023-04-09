FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – On paper at least, next year’s Fresno State defense looks pretty impressive.

“All I can say is there is a lot of firepower here,” says senior cornerback Carlton Johnson. “There are a lot of athletes, and just stay tuned, that’s all I can say.”

And three major returners on that defense, cornerbacks Johnson and Cam Lockridge and defensive tackle Johnny Hudson Jr. all have something in common, they have all spent time at the junior college level.

“A lot of people like to be lazy in juco ball,” said Hudson Jr. after a recent spring practice. “But it’s a whole different grind when you get to a place like this, ain’t nobody gonna sit around and hold your hand and wait for you.”

Hudson, a Georgia native, made stops at Jones college in Mississippi and Contra Costa College., located about 15 miles north of Oakland in the Bay Area, before joining the Bulldogs last season, where he finished with 34 tackles, third-most amongst the Bulldog defensive linemen.



“Yeah, I can definitely say we have something to prove, more so to ourselves,” says Hudson about the mentality of former junior college players. “Because we’ve been through the struggles, we know how juco life is, so we ain’t coming to play around.”



“Juco guys, they always come in with a chip on their shoulder,” added Johnson. “Because they know they gotta come in and perform now. Our time clock is a little different than most people.”

Carlton’s route to Fresno State, out of Rancho Verde High School in Riverside County, originally took him to Southern Utah in the Big Sky for two seasons. But when COVID hit, he went the juco route, spending a season at Riverside City College, where he helped get them to a state championship game in 2021.



One year later, after getting healthy mid-season, he would play a big role in helping the Bulldogs win a Mountain West Championship, highlighted by a game-sealing interception in the comeback win over San Diego State.



“The fact that Fresno State is still committed to juco guys,” said Johnson. “It just gives us a little more umph, to even work a little harder knowing that we got the coaches behind us, and that we’re not kind of outcasts, as most people view juco guys nowadays.”

Lockridge is from Tampa, but ended up at Reedley College out of high school.

“I loved Reedley man,” says Lockridge. “That place really changed my life and opened my eyes up to the whole world, and helped me become who I am today.”

And who he is, is an experienced cornerback the Bulldogs will be expecting big things out of as a fifth-year senior next season.



Because after Reedley, Lockridge was a standout for two years at Hawai’i, before transferring to Fresno State, where he led the Bulldogs with five interceptions last season, including two in the Mountain West Championship game, on his way to being named Defensive MVP of that win in Boise.



“It’s just that edge we come in with you know,” adds Locrkridge. “Because we had to sit out one or two years and not be at this level so, when we get here, I feel like, it’s still a point to prove.”

And the current Bulldog coaching staff is proving they plan on keeping the junior college pipeline flowing, as a nice chunk of their most recent recruiting class was made up of junior college players as well.



“I feel like if you’re a juco guy and you come in and make plays, it’s gonna open the door for other juco guys,” says Johnson. “And I know for a fact, you can quote me on this, ‘our juco guys are gonna come in and make plays too.'”

Several junior college players also made an impact on the offensive side of the ball last season for Fresno State, including offensive lineman Jacob Spomer, who started all 14 games at left tackle.



And this spring the wide receiver and tight end rooms include eight guys total with junior college experience.