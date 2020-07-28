Bulldogs get commitment from linebacker out of Seattle

KSEE/KGPE — The new Fresno State football coaching staff added another out-of-state commitment to next year’s recruiting class on Monday, when Seattle’s Frankco Gratton announced his commitment to the Bulldogs on his twitter account.

Gratton, listed as 6-foot-5 and 205 pounds on the 247sports.com recruiting website, had scholarship offers from Fresno State and Eastern Washington. He is listed as a 3-star recruit by the website.

The Rainier Beach High School senior-to-be is lengthy and athletic, and is seen rushing off the edge in video highlights from his junior year.

Gratton timed the commitment as a tribute to his late sister Ayanna. Monday would have been her 21st birthday.

In a story on 247sports.com, their national recruiting analyst Brandon Huffman says due to the lack of spring and summer evaluation opportunities amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Gratton might have flown a little under-the-radar.

Gratton is Fresno State’s 11th commit in the 2021 class, and the fifth from out-of-state.