Bulldog walk-on receiver gets surprised with scholarship, Wilson leaving Fresno State for Baylor

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Tuesday was a special day for Fresno State wide receiver Erik Brooks.

In a video message from one-time Fresno State walk-on Josh Hokit, who is currently in NFL training camp with the San Francisco 49ers, Brooks was told by Hokit he had earned a scholarship during a Bulldog football team meeting.

He was immediately mobbed by his teammates, and then a short time later, called his parents to share the good news.

A moment i’ll never forget. All praise to the most high 🙏🏾 I’m blessed! https://t.co/dvFxr41ivU — Erik Brooks 🥷🏽 (@_Eriik7) August 11, 2021

The Corona native came to Fresno State as a grayshirt out of Eleanor Roosevelt High School, and then redshirted as a freshman.

But he steadily worked his way up the depth chart, and became a solid contributor last season, when he caught 13 passes for 178 yards, while playing in all six games.

He was also named to the Fall Academic All-Mountain West team.

He will be a junior during the upcoming 2021 season.

WILSON, ORME TRANSFERRING TO BAYLOR

There was some surprising news from the softball diamond Tuesday, as the Baylor softball program announced Mckenzie Wilson and Dariana Orme are transferring to the Big 12 school from Fresno State.

Wilson, who suffered a season-ending injury prior to the start of the 2021 campaign, was a two-time All-Mountain West team selection in her first two seasons at Fresno State, and was named the Mountain West freshman of the year in 2019, when she hit .393 as the leadoff hitter for most of the season, while stealing a program-record 39 bases.

As a sophomore during the COVID-19 shortened 2020 season, the Long Beach native finished No. 11 in the country with 37 hits, and ranked within the Top 30 in the nation with a .474 batting average.

Orme made nine starts in 2021 as a sophomore, posting an 8-4 record with a 3.26 ERA in 68.2 innings, after going 4-1 in 2020 with a 3.00 ERA as a freshman. The Vacaville native redshirted in her first season as a Bulldog.

Baylor softball went 27-23 in 2021, and advanced to the NCAA Tournament for the 14th time in program history and ninth time in the last 10 seasons.

