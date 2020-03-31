Bulldog softball seniors will have a chance at second “senior season”

KSEE/KGPE — The NCAA Division I council voted Monday to grant an extra year of eligibility for all student-athletes in spring sports, which means Fresno State softball’s six seniors will have the option for a second chance at a special senior season.

This ruling will also apply to other spring sports like baseball, golf, tennis, track and field, and women’s water polo.

There are a lot of financial implications with this ruling, for both the schools and the players. The NCAA will let each school decide what kind of financial aid it wants to give its returning seniors.

Roster limits are going to be expanded to account for seniors coming back for one more year than orginally anticipated, and new recruits coming in.

There was some thought about possibly granting an extra year of eligibility for winter sports as well, which would have included men’s and women’s basketball and wrestling, but the NCAA decided against it.

The nationally-ranked Fresno state softball team (21-4) was off to a terrific start this year in non-conference play, before the coronavirus forced the cancellation of the rest of its season.

Four of their top five hitters are seniors, including infielders Schuylar Broussard and Miranda Rohleder, who have accounted for nine home runs and 54 RBIs between them.

The Fresno State baseball team only has two seniors on its roster, pitchers Ryan Sullivan and Nik Cardinal.