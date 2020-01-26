Bulldog senior Grimes suspended, misses Boise State game

The Fresno State men’s basketball team was without one of its best players in Saturday’s 87-53 loss to Boise State, after senior Nate Grimes was suspended indefinitely for “conduct detrimental to the team.”

After Saturday’s game, Fresno State head coach Justin Huston didn’t go into too many details about what prompted the suspension, but it sounds like there might be a path for Grimes to rejoin the team in the near future.

“These are life lessons that we’re making, and it was something that warranted him not being here for awhile,” said Hutson. “But he’s doing what he’s supposed to be doing. We’ll have a chat tomorrow (Sunday), and discuss whether he’s going on the trip next week.”

Senior guard Noah Blackwell was asked what his message would be to Grimes right now.

“Just to be there for him,” said Blackwell. “He’s my roommate. I’ve been talking to him. Just making sure his head’s right, make sure he stays solid throughout what’s going on, so just being there for him.”

Grimes is the Bulldogs second-leading scorer (12.2 points per game), and their leading rebounder and shot blocker.

He was coming off one of his best games of the season, as he tied a season-high with 23 points, and grabbed 9 rebounds on Wednesday at Colorado State.

Fresno State is 6-14 overall, and only 2-7 in the Mountain West, after Saturday’s disappointing loss to the Broncos.

The Bulldogs travel to Air Force on Tuesday, and then return home to the Save Mart Center to face New Mexico next Saturday.