Bulldog Insider National Signing Day Feature: Jordan Hornbeak

FRESNO, Calif (KSEE) – On Wednesday, running back Jordan Hornbeak signed his letter of intent to join the Fresno State Bulldogs next season.

“I still haven’t wrapped my head around it,” Hornbeak said. “Obviously this is a dream I’ve had ever since I started playing football, started playing sports in general, really.”

Fresno State head football coach Kalen DeBoer is delighted to have him on the team.

“He just lightens my world, he lightens everyone that’s around him,” said DeBoer. “He’s a special talent, but he’s a special person.”

Jordan Hornbeak is from Chowchilla, and he played at Chowchilla High School for his first two seasons of high school football.

He transferred to San Joaquin Memorial after his sophomore year. In 2019, he rushed for 1,697 yards and 18 touchdowns.

Hornbeak had offers from big-name schools like UCLA, Washington, Cal, Colorado and Utah. He also had several offers from other Mountain West schools, but he chose his hometown school: Fresno State.

“He loves the pressure to be one of the next great valley guys here that carry on the torch and continue to lead the tradition of this program and the direction it’s gone for so many years,” said DeBoer.

Hornbeak says he likes the pressure.

“Pressure makes diamonds,” smiled Hornbeak. “I consider myself a big-time player and an electrifying guy. If you give me the ball on 4th and 2, I guarantee I’ll be able to get in nine times out of ten.”

Jordan Hornbeak considers him an easygoing person, until he steps onto the football field.

“My mom tells me she doesn’t want to mess with me when I put the pads on,” laughs Hornbeak. “That should tell you everything you need to know right there.”

“When it’s Friday night and when it’s gameday, he’s all about business,” explained San Joaquin Memorial head football coach Anthony Goston. “I think that will be the same thing next year at Fresno State. They’ll see a player with desire who wants to win.”

Not just for his team, but for his family and the entire central valley.

Jordan Hornbeak said he’s been dreaming about playing his first game at Bulldog Stadium for awhile.

“I can’t wait to go down the ramp and come in the bowl, and then see everybody layered up on top of you. It’s gonna be amazing,” he said.

Said Goston, “It was just the perfect fit. It was the right kid that has the right work ethic. He wanted to be home, wanted to play for Fresno State. It wasn’t like he was forced, it was more so this is where he wanted to be.”