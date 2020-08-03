Bulldog Insider Feature: Thibault competing in U.S. Amateur after big recent win

KSEE — It’s been a busy summer for Fresno State golfer Brigitte Thibault.



“I’ve been on the road non-stop and basically living in hotels,” said Thibault. “I played in Vegas, and then I flew to Pinehurst, and then directly flew to Chicago, to fly to Tennessee, and then just flew to Maryland.”

And before arriving in Maryland, where she’ll be teeing it up in this week’s U.S. Women’s Amateur for the first time, Thibault added to her growing golf resume on July 25, by winning the prestigious Women’s Western Amateur in Illinois. She defeated Jackie Lucena 4 & 3 in the championship match, even though Brigitte admits she didn’t have her best stuff early on in the title clincher.



“I was able to get into a mental state where I was just obsessed with winning,” said Thibault. “And I somehow managed to get out of it with a win without having my ‘A’ game.”

Whether it’s her “A” or “B” game, her overall game has been really good for the last couple years. The native of Quebec, Canada won the Mountain West individual title as a sophomore, and followed that up with an even better campaign this past season as a Bulldog junior. She posted six top-ten finishes in seven events, and set a new program best scoring average (71.67) for an entire season. Unfortunately, before she had a chance to defend her conference title this spring and play in the Augusta National Women’s Amateur for a second consecutive year, her college season ended suddenly because of COVID-19.

“I mean, at first, it was definitely heartbreaking, but I mean, you can’t really have any kind of control in a pandemic, and everyone was going through the same type of emotions and situation,” said Thibault. “So, I guess I was just grateful for the time that I had the chance to play.”

After the cancellation, Thibault gave some thought to turning pro, but with LPGA Qualifying School also cancelled, and with entry into next spring’s Augusta National Women’s Amateur already secured if she stayed an amateur, she has decided to come back for her senior college season. If that season is played, Thibault will be the proven leader of a Fresno State women’s golf team that appears to be on the rise, coming off a 2019-2020 season in which they didn’t finish worse than sixth in their seven tournaments.

“I think we all have the potential to be a really really strong team,” said Thibault. “I think we were really starting to really build up some momemtum (at the end of last season). I think the girls on the team are starting to realize they do have a really good potential.”