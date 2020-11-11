Bulldog hoops will have unique conference schedule this season

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno State men’s and women’s basketball teams will play a unique conference schedule this year on the hardwood.



In an effort to emphasize the health and safety of the student-athletes in this time of COVID-19, the Mountain West has announced this year’s conference hoops schedule will now have teams playing two-game series — at the same location — two days apart — against the other ten conference opponents.



Half of the ten two-game sets will be played at home and the other half on the road. The new format will reduce travel costs and potential exposure to the coronavirus.

League play will begin in December and conclude the last week of February. The format adjustments create flexibility throughout the season to potentially reschedule games which may need to be postponed as the schedule plays out. This is a one-year model adopted specifically to address the unique challenges of the current COVID-19 pandemic.

The full conference schedules for both the men and women will be announced soon.

Also Tuesday, the Fresno State men announced they will tipoff their nonconference schedule with three games in the first six days of the season, including a Thanksgiving Eve opener at the Save Mart Center.

According to a news release from the program, the Bulldogs are set to open the 2020-21 season at home that night, when the ‘Dogs host the William Jessup University Warriors on Nov. 25.

They will then compete in a multi-team event with Pacific and UC Riverside. The Bulldogs will play at the Pacific Tigers on Nov. 27 and return home to face the UC Riverside Highlanders on Nov. 30.

The release said the full 27-game schedule is also close to being finalized.

The Bulldog men’s program had to pause team activities in late October for a couple weeks after two members of the program tested positive for the coronavirus, but the team has resumed in-person activities again.

Due to current state guidelines, fans are not able to attend home games at the Save Mart Center during the 2020-21 season. Additional announcements on television selections and start times will be released in conjunction with the MW when available, along with the remaining nonconference contests.