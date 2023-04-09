FRESNO, Calif. – After seeing four scholarship players from this past season’s Fresno State men’s basketball roster enter the transfer portal in recent weeks, we learned Sunday of a couple new players who plan on joining the Bulldog program.

One of the names is a player coming from another school in the Mountain West, as Sunday, Wyoming shooting guard Xavier Dusell announced on his twitter account that he is now committed to the Bulldogs.

This coming about three weeks after Dusell entered the transfer portal.



Dusell played a significant role at Wyoming the last three years, and averaged eight points per game this past season, which included a team-best 42.2 percent from three-point land.

It is also being reported that Enoch Boakye has committed to Fresno State from the transfer portal.

Arizona State transfer Enoch Boakye has committed to Fresno State, he tells 336Edits. — 336 Edits (@336Edits) April 9, 2023

He is a 6-foot-10 former four-star recruit, who at one time, was committed to Michigan State, but who saw limited playing time the last two seasons at Arizona State.



Also Sunday, Bulldog men’s basketball coach Justin Hutson tweeted it was “a great day to be a ‘Dog,” and “Stay tuned for more good news,” which would seem to indicate that Hutson plans on being back next season as Fresno State’s head coach, even though the University has not made a public announcement regarding his future, one way or the other, since the Bulldogs were eliminated from the first round of the Mountain West Tournament in early March.