Bulldog defensive end Perales has big prediction for Fresno State pass rushers

(KSEE/KGPE) – We are about a month away from the Fresno State football team kicking things off against UConn at Bulldog Stadium, and although big things are expected out of the Bulldog offense, the defense is a bit of a question mark.



But one defensive player they will be counting on is David Perales, a fifth-year senior, who is returning at defensive end.

“I’ve only played five games here as a Bulldog,” said the Merced High alum, who played at Merced Junior College in 2017 and Sacramento State in 2018, before sitting out the 2019 season after he transferred to Fresno State. “I feel like this is a good opportunity for me to put some film for the scouts and stuff like that.”

Perales finally saw his first action as a Bulldog in 2020, when he was a Second-team All-Mountain West performer, and finished with four sacks and five tackles for loss in those five games he appeared in.



Pretty much everybody on that Bulldog defensive front is back this year, and that unit has also added senior Arron Mosby, who switched from linebacker to defensive end during the offseason.

“The whole d-line, d-tackles, d-ends,” said Perales at Mountain West Media Days in Las Vegas. “I feel like we could potentially lead the nation in sacks per game, that’s how confident I am in the guys on my team.”

The Bulldog defense will also get a big boost from the addition of former Boise State linebacker Tyson Maeva, who transferred to Fresno state for a final year of eligibility being offered because of COVID.

The Bulldogs ranked in the bottom half of the conference last year in points allowed, giving up exactly 30 points per game.



But keep in mind, that unit had no spring practice, and a truncated fall camp in October to learn the defense under a new defensive coordinator, William Inge.