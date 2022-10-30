FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – She said Yes!

After jumping from the sky at halftime of the Fresno State game against San Diego State on Saturday night at Valley Children’s Stadium, Bulldog Blitz skydiver Brandy Robertson’s boyfriend got down on one knee and popped the question.

Robertson said yes, and the two celebrated as fans cheered throughout the stadium. Robertson is a Fresno State alum who has been a part of the Blitz team since it started eight years ago.

“Its all a bit overwhelming but it feels amazing,” she said. “We met last year in Italy base jumping. Him and I both enjoy jumping off cliffs and we both love to travel. We’re very adventurous and we just enjoy life.”

The Bulldog Blitz team skydives onto the field at Valley Children’s Stadium at halftime of every Fresno State home football game. You can see the Blitz team in action next Saturday night when the Bulldogs host Hawai’i. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.