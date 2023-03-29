Johnson leaves Fresno State program

The Fresno State football program will hold five more practices this spring, culminating with the public Spring Preview on April 15th.



But the Red Wave won’t be seeing senior defensive lineman Da’Marcus Johnson in that showcase, as a Fresno State football spokesperson confirmed Tuesday Johnson has left the program.



The Sacramento native had 21 tackles and a sack over the last three seasons for the Bulldogs.

Fresno State baseball sees winning streak snapped

The Fresno State baseball team gave up six runs in the first inning Tuesday, and fell to Cal Poly 15-5 at home.

The win snapped a three-game winning streak for the Bulldogs (13-10, 7-4 MW), who had swept UNLV on the road over the weekend.

First baseman Joe Yorke of the Mustangs (7-14) went 4-for-6 at the plate, with two home runs and six RBI.

Catcher Tyler Davis of the Bulldogs went 3-for-5 with a run scored.

The game was moved from its original 6:05 p.m. start time to 12:05 p.m., because of the threat of weather Tuesday. Rain fell for a majority of the late innings.

The Bulldogs will host UCSB this weekend for a three-game series starting Friday. The Gauchos are in the top 25 of five different college baseball polls.

FCC beats Reedley in conference showdown

The Fresno City College baseball game against Reedley College also had its start time moved up a little Tuesday afternoon because of the rain in the forecast.

They got the game in, and it was the Rams who got the win, 5-4 at home, extending their conference lead to 1 1/2 games over the Tigers.



These two will play again at Reedley Thursday, and back at Fresno City on Saturday.

Bulldog women’s golf wins home tourney

The Fresno State women’s golf team hosted the second and final day of the Fresno State Classic at San Joaquin Country Club, and the Bulldogs won their home event by five shots over Grand Canyon.



Harriet Lynch finished second individually, with a career-best finish for the Bulldog senior.

It was the sixth time in program history the Bulldogs have won their home event, and the first time since 2016.

Terry introduced at Texas

Five years after leaving Fresno State, former Fresno State men’s basketball head coach Rodney Terry was officially introduced as the new head coach at the University of Texas on Tuesday.

The Texas administration decided to hand the program’s keys to Rodney on a permanent basis, after Terry led the Longhorns to a Big 12 Tournament championship and an appearance in the Elite 8 of the NCAA Tournament.

Terry was promoted from assistant coach to interim head coach in mid-December, after previous head coach Chris Beard was initially suspended and then later fired, while facing domestic violence charges that have since been dropped.

Terry, who was the head coach at UTEP at the time, was hired by Beard to be part of his initial staff as an assistant in 2021.

Terry has deep ties to the state of Texas, and before his current stint with the Longhorns, was an assistant under Rick Barnes at Texas from 2002-2011, before he left to take the head job at Fresno State.



“An opportunity of a lifetime to be the head coach here (at Texas),”said Terry at his introductory press conference. “It’s a dream come true for myself. I’m a native Texan. I’m a Texas guy through and through. You can’t find a more Texas guy than Rodney Terry, and being a Longhorn.”

lifelong relationships that’s what you sign up for 🤘#HookEm pic.twitter.com/FF4TCPos2F — Texas Men’s Basketball (@TexasMBB) March 28, 2023

According to media reports, Terry’s contract is worth $15.3 million over five years.