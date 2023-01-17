FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Tuesday’s Bulldog headlines included a Fresno State women’s basketball legend getting her number retired, a Fresno State swimmer getting honored by the conference, and a Fresno State linebacker announcing he is coming back for one last season.

Roberts No. 24 to be retired

A little over three years ago, the Fresno State men’s basketball program retired the No. 24 jersey of Paul George, and soon, that won’t be the only “24” up in the rafters at the Save Mart Center. It was announced Tuesday, Bulldog women’s basketball legend Yvette Roberts will have her No. 24 retired at halftime of the Bulldogs game against Colorado State on Feb. 11.



Roberts, a Fresno track, field, and basketball prep legend coming out of Washington Union High School, is the only Bulldog women’s basketball player to ever be recognized as a three-time All-American according to the American Women’s Sports Federation.

She was selected to the second team in 1987, the fourth team in 1988, and the third team in 1989. She was also a three-time All-America Honorable Mention by the Women’s Basketball News Service.

During her 113-game college career, she averaged 15.7 points and 8.7 rebounds per game and left Fresno State as the program’s career scoring and rebound leader. She held the career scoring mark for more than 20 years before Jaleesa Ross passed her in January of 2011. Roberts remains the program’s career rebound leader to this day.

After college, Roberts had a very successful professional career in Europe. She won three straight national championships while playing in the Netherlands (1993-95) and earned three championship tournament or season MVP awards during the remainder of her career, which saw her play in Sweden, Germany, and Belgium.

In 2011, Roberts was recognized by Fresno State for her contributions to the community, as well as her sterling athletic career, as a Top Dog honoree, and in 2016, she was inducted into the Fresno Athletic Hall of Fame.

Roberts’ jersey is the second to be retired in Fresno State women’s basketball history. It will be hung beside her former teammate Wendy Martell’s No. 34.

Swimmer Clayson honored by Mountain West

The Fresno State swimming and diving season is winding down, and one of their standout swimmers appears to be peaking at the right time.



Senior Athena Clayson was named the Mountain West Swimmer of the Week on Tuesday, after winning all six individual events she competed in for the Bulldogs in two dual meets last week.



Clayson’s specialty is the backstroke, where she is the reigning three-time Mountain West champion in the 200 back.



She is a native of England, who set the British national age-group record in the 100 backstroke as a 16-year-old.

LB Bailey coming back for another season

Several important Fresno State football players from this year’s conference championship squad have chosen to use the extra year of eligibility provided by the COVID year, to play their fifth-year of college football elsewhere next season.



Standout safety Evan Williams, who announced his intent to transfer to Oregon, and starting center Bula Schmidt, who announced his intent to transfer to UCF, were the most notable.

Contrary, Levelle Bailey, a four-year starter at linebacker for the Bulldogs, announced on Twitter Tuesday, he is going to use that extra year of eligibility from the COVID year, and play one more season as a fifth-year senior at Fresno State.



The Sacramento native earned Mountain West Honorable Mention honors this past season when he led the Bulldogs in tackles.