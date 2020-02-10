Bullard grad Williams stars in USA Soccer’s CONCACAF Title

U.S. forwards Lynn Williams, left, and Megan Rapinoe celebrate the goal by Williams during the first half of a CONCACAF women’s Olympic qualifying soccer match against Panama on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

CARSON, Calif. — Bullard High graduate Lynn Williams scored the Americans first goal, and helped set up the other two, as the U.S. women’s national team beat Canada 3-0 in the CONCACAF qualifying tournament final Sunday.

Williams put the Americans ahead 1-0 in the 60th minute, when she delivered a laser from the left side of the box into the Canadian net.

Williams also helped set up the Americans second goal in the 71st minute, using her head to re-direct a cross into the box towards teammate Lindsey Horan, who controlled the ball and scored moments later.

Later, Williams got free in some open space off a Canadian turnover, and sent a pretty pass ahead to teammate Megan Rapinoe, who made it 3-0 USA in the 87th minute.

Williams scored three goals in the qualifying tournament, and now has nine career goals in 23 appearances with the U.S. National team.

Williams, 26, was left off the roster for last year’s U.S. World Cup win, so she sounds extra motivated to try and make the final roster for this summer’s Olympic Games in Tokyo.

“I don’t really think about the World Cup all the time. If I did, I think I would go into a mental spiral,” a laughing Williams told the Washington Post on February 6th. “But there is a part of me that says, ‘Well, I didn’t make the World Cup. They have something that bonds them for life, and I am just trying to break into that.’ ”

There were 20 total players on the roster for the qualifying tournament, and only 18 will be on the roster that participates in Tokyo.

The United States have played in every Olympics since women’s football was added to the programme in 1996, and had already qualified for the Olympics before Sunday’s game, after winning their CONCACAF qualifying semifinal 4-0 over Mexico on Friday.