It’s unlikely the Bills will see former Super Bowl MVP Aaron Rodgers in action on Saturday, but the Packers are heading to Highmark Stadium.

However, fans will see the preseason debut of the $258 million man, Josh Allen.

Head Coach Sean McDermott announced this during Thursday’s press conference.

Our Buffalo Kickoff Live crew has everything you need to know before the 1 p.m. kickoff.

Tune in to the player above or on WIVB for predictions, injury reports, and keys to the game.