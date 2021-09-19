Buffalo Kickoff Live opponent preview: Bills at Dolphins week two

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s hard to believe but at just 25 years old Josh Allen is the oldest quarterback in the AFC East.

That’s because the rest of the division is also turning to their young quarterbacks, hoping they can be their next franchise guy. One of those is Tua Tagovailoa in his second season with Miami. But this is the first season he’s been named the starter from day one as Ryan Fitzpatrick had the job to start 2020.

Just like with the quarterbacks in this game, there are many storylines leading up to the Bills’ week two matchup in South Florida. News 4’s Heather Prusak chats with Ruthie Polinsky who covers the Dolphins for NBC 6 in Miami for this week’s view from the other sideline on Buffalo Kickoff Live.