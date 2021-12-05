Buffalo Kickoff LIVE: Bills vs. Patriots

Coming off a huge 31-6 Thanksgiving victory over the New Orleans Saints, the Bills look to take down the AFC East-leading New England Patriots in week 13’s Monday night matchup.
The 8-4 Patriots currently have a half-game lead over the 7-4 Bills.
Tune in for an in-depth analysis of tomorrow night’s game on Buffalo Kickoff LIVE.
Buffalo Bills
- 7-Eleven surveillance video offers last glimpse of missing woman
- ‘He was our everything’: Kevin Nishita’s family makes plea for justice after he was shot and killed in Oakland
- Go-kart driver cited after apparent YouTube stunt on California highway
- 1st case of omicron variant detected in L.A. County
- Residents in these 20 California cities have the worst commutes