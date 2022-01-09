Buffalo Kickoff LIVE: Bills vs. Jets

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — News 4 Sports Director Josh Reed and the Buffalo Kickoff LIVE crew are breaking down everything you need to know as the Bills gear up to take on the New York Jets.
Watch live in the video player above and on-air at 11 a.m.
Buffalo Bills
- How will Newsom’s request for $2.7 billion to fight the pandemic be spent?
- Dates set for election to determine fate of Nunes’ vacant congressional seat
- Sea lion wanders onto San Diego highway
- Are you owed money? The state wants to help you claim it
- $632M winning Powerball ticket was sold at a Sacramento 7-Eleven