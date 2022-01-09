Buffalo Kickoff LIVE: Bills vs. Jets

News

by: BKL Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — News 4 Sports Director Josh Reed and the Buffalo Kickoff LIVE crew are breaking down everything you need to know as the Bills gear up to take on the New York Jets.

Watch live in the video player above and on-air at 11 a.m.

Buffalo Bills

