Buchanan tops Selma 43-20 in huge wrestling showdown

SELMA – In a showdown of two of the Central Valley’s high school wrestling heavyweights, Buchanan overcame an early deficit and came back to beat Selma 43-20 in their dual match Tuesday night at Selma High School.

According to rankings from theCaliforniawrestler.com, Buchanan entered “The Battle of the Bears” as the state’s top-ranked team, and Selma was No. 6.

Early in the dual, it looked like Selma might avenge last year’s 44-14 loss in the first-ever dual meet between these two schools.

State No. 3 Jacob Rivera of Selma won a tight decision over state No. 2 Carlos Negrete of Buchanan in the opening match at 120 pounds.

And state No. 1 Tristan Lujan followed that up with a 3-1 decision over Buchanan’s Michael Gioffre, to give Selma a quick 6-0 lead in the dual.

Selma would lead the dual 14-7 after George Zuniga pinned Buchanan’s Kamon Campbell at 154 pounds, but it was all Buchanan after that.

The Bears from Clovis got a decision win by Zae Serrano at 162 pounds, and then a forfeit victory at 172, giving them a 16-14 lead in the dual.

And they would pull away, thanks to three pins in a span of four matches in the upper weights. Rocco Contino pinning Isaiah Hernandez at 184 pounds, Jalen Peralta doing the same to Allen Herrera at 222 pounds, and Kade Campbell stopping Julian Roque at 287 pounds.

That gave Buchanan a 38-14 lead.

Buchanan’s Raymond Lopez won by technical fall over Selma’s Nick Gonzales at 108 pounds to give Buchanan a 43-14 lead.

Selma superstar Richard Figueroa (state No. 1/nation No. 1) did not get a chance to wrestle in the final match of the evening, as he won by forfeit at 115 pounds, making the final score of the dual 43-20.



Bulldog Insider Podcast