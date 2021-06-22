Buchanan product Jones stars for Stanford in CWS win

Stanford’s Brock Jones rounds the bases after hitting a three-run home run against Arizona in the seventh inning of a baseball game in the College World Series, Monday, June 21, 2021, at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)

OMAHA, Neb. (KSEE/KGPE) – Former Buchanan two-sport star Brock Jones went 3-for-6, with a home run and 5 RBI’s in Stanford’s 14-5 win over Arizona on Monday afternoon in a College World Series elimination game.

Jones, a sophomore All-American outfielder for the Cardinal, was one of two Central Valley products who suited up for the game, as Arizona freshman Riley Cooper is also a pitcher out of Clovis North.

In the top of the third inning, Jones broke open a scoreless tie with a two-run double to right field, and four innings later, Jones hammered a home run to right field with two out and two on.

The Cardinal finished with 20 hits on the afternoon – the most by any team in a CWS game since the move to TD Ameritrade Park in 2011.

“Oh, it’s huge,” Jones told ESPN in an on-field interview after the game. “You know, we struggled in game one (10-4 loss to North Carolina State), just because we were trying to get used to everything here, and we’re not used to the big crowds like some of these other schools, so it’s good, you know, hitting is contagious, and we’re gonna ride it.”

Jones now has 15 RBI’s in the NCAA Tournament, tied for most by any player, and has 17 home runs in 55 games this season, including four in his last three games in the Tournament.

Jones is becoming a fan favorite in Omaha as well. After the final out, the ESPN cameras caught him taking a selfie in front of some fans in the outfield.

“Yeah, caught a little selfie out there, those guys were cheering me on the whole game, so I had to give them some love out there,” said Jones.

Gotta get in the victory selfie with the Omaha faithful!



🤳 » @BR0CKJONES #GoStanford pic.twitter.com/CMjo7bd66F — Stanford Baseball (@StanfordBSB) June 21, 2021

With the win, Stanford moves on to play Vanderbilt in another elimination game on Wednesday.