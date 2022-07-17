Former Buchanan Bear and Stanford star Brock Jones was drafted at No. 65 overall by the Tampa Bay Rays in the second round of the 2022 MLB Draft.

Jones helped lead Stanford to back-to-back College World Series appearances during his sophomore and junior seasons.

Jones was invited to attend the MLB Draft in Los Angeles, but watched it at home with family in Fresno.

While at Stanford, Jones batted .308 with 139 runs scored, and 40 home runs while starting all 137 games for the Cardinal in his first three seasons. The Fresno native was named an All-Pac-12 first team honoree, Jones led the team in runs scored (78), triples (5) and on-base percentage (.451)