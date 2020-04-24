Brown on coronavirus: “felt like getting waterboarded”

FRESNO, Calif. — It’s good to see Travis Brown laughing and smiling again at his home in Fresno.

I started our zoom interview on Thursday by commenting on his attire, which was a mix of his alma mater, and his current employer.

“Yeah, rocking the Bulldogs and the B.C. Lions,” said a smiling Brown,” who was hired by the CFL’s Vancouver franchise to be its linebackers coach in early January. “I got the perfect little mix and match on.”

It’s been a tough 4 1/2 weeks for the former football standout at Clovis West, and all-conference linebacker for the Bulldogs, who was one of the first positive cases of COVID-19 in the valley.

“I’m 29 year’s old, relatively healthy,” said Brown. “I never thought it would affect me like it did.”

In early March, Brown started feeling the onset of a cold, but it didn’t seem like much at first.

“You know, it was just like a tickle more than anything,” said Brown.

Not too long after that though, his condition would worsen, and he tested positive for the virus, even though he never had a fever or much of a cough.

After that, there were times where he thought he was getting better, but eventually, he lost his sense of taste and smell and experienced sinus aches, but the biggest issue was with his breathing.

“I was lying down on my bed, and a bowling bowl was on my chest,” said Brown, who also played professionally in the CFL for a couple years after graduating from Fresno State.

The only time he left his bedroom at home, a house he shares with two roommates, was to go to the emergency room, which saw him walk through the door three times during this period.

“The thing that it reminded me of,” said Brown. “(Was) if you tightened a belt around your chest, about as tight as it could go, and said ‘breathe.'”

The virus’ grip on his lungs also made it very difficult to sleep.

“Every time I began to doze off, or fall asleep, I would stop breathing completely,” said Brown. “It felt like I was getting waterboarded.”

It was a frightening cycle that would repeat 14-to-15 times a night, so eventually, Brown just decided to stay up all night, and stop going to sleep altogether.

“There is one point where I went five straight days without sleeping,” said Brown.

During his long self-quarantine, Brown would entertain himself with Netflix, or play video games online with one of his cousins. His mother and other members of his family would drop off meals for him, leaving them outside his house for one of Brown’s roommates to pick up.

Brown was so worried about his condition at one point, that he spoke to his oldest brother about the parameters, were Brown to get admitted into a hospital, because he needed help breathing.

“This is kind of hard to talk about,” said Brown. “I wanted to make sure that we (my family) knew that, if this progressed any more, (I wanted) no family in the hospital, nobody around the hospital.”

Thankfully, with the help of his family and friends, and many others — Brown estimates he got around one thousand messages of support – he has finally come out the other side of this.

He’s considered fully recovered from COVID-19, after two straight negative tests for the virus recently.

Brown plans on helping the fight against the virus, by donating his plasma when the guidelines allow for it, about a month past your recovery, according to Brown.

He’s being careful not to be judgemental of anyone else’s actions during this pandemic. When asked what he thinks of the protests popping up around the country, Brown says he “wants people to be safe during this time, not judge what other people believe.”

But by sharing the intimate details of his battle with the coronavirus, Brown hopes it’s a reminder of what can happen if people aren’t acting responsibly or following the stay-at-home guidelines.

“It (COVID-19) affects everybody differently,” said Brown. “It may not affect you this way, but who you bring it home to, it could hurt worse.”

Certainly a lesson worth sharing, and there’s something else Brown has learned going through this ordeal: to appreciate even the little things in life, like simply being able to be somewhere else besides your bedroom.

“I went and got food for the first time yesterday (since the quarantine),” said Brown. “Just being outside for the first time in 4 1/2 weeks was something special, and yeah, I looked up at the sky and saw the trees. “It feels good to be outside.