Brothers helping make a wish come true for 4-year-old with leukemia

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — A group of Fresno teens is helping make a wish come true for a little boy with leukemia.

Kyle Kashian has been raising money for the Make-A-Wish Foundation for years.

On Saturday, he teamed up with his brother Ryan and friends Charlie and Mikey Bell for a dunk-tank carnival to raise money for 4-year-old Robert, who is battling leukemia and is wishing for a playset for his backyard.

“At Make-A-Wish we grant the heartfelt wishes of children because it creates better medical outcomes for them. It helps them to thrive and recover from their illness,” said Make-A-Wish Foundation Regional Vice President Kathleen Price.

“We like raising money for the kids, doing social work like that, making sure people less fortunate as us are doing good, and we raise money for them, make his wish come true,” said Kashian.

They need to raise $10,000 for Robert’s wish to come true. At this time, Robert is stable but will likely continue chemo treatments for up to three years.

“I just want to say thank you to the boys for putting the time and effort in doing all of this for Robert to grant his wish. We just really appreciate everything you guys have done. It’s amazing,” said Price.

Donations to make Robert’s wish come true can be made here.