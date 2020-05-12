Bronco girls, Golden Eagle boys thought they could end championship droughts

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — The coronavirus pandemic bringing high school sports to a halt was especially disappointing for Clovis North softball and Clovis West baseball, who thought they had great chances to win Valley titles this season.

The Bronco softball team had arguably, its most talented senior class in school history, so the school’s first Valley title seemed like a real possibility.

“I don’t think another class has ever come through, having this much talent,” said versatile senior Natasha Ochoa, who is headed to Sonoma State to play softball next year.

“This was our chance,” said senior pitcher and outfielder Alyssa Orr, who has signed to play softball at Iowa State next year. “This was the best chance, I feel, out of my four years. “Yeah, it’s hard.”

And with two Fresno State signees anchoring its pitching rotation, Ixan Henderson and Noah Galvan, the Clovis West baseball team thought its first Valley title since 2004 also might be within their grasp.

“I just felt real good going into every game,” said Henderson, who also plays outfield for the Golden Eagles. “Knowing that we had two guys that could take the mound and shut it down.”

“Having a 1-2 (pitching punch) is something that is needed, and not just a 1-2, but a 1-2-3 really,” said Galvan. “We were confident that we could shut down any team with the pitching that we had.”

According to Maxpreps.com, Clovis North was off to a 7-1 start, and Clovis West was 7-2 when the season was halted.