Breaking: U.S.missile strike kills top Iranian General

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

President Trump reportedly ordered an air strike that killed a top Iranian general, a move that analysts say will almost certainly lead to a counter strike by Iranian forces against U.S. Interests in the region.

Rockets struck a convoy carrying Gen. Qassim Soleimani, the head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ elite Quds Force, among other military officials at Baghdad International Airport early Friday, the Pentagon confirmed.

In 2019 The State Department annoucned that Iran was behind attacks that were responsible for the deaths of over 600 U.S. Troops during the Iraq war.

U.S. Secretary Of State Mike Pompeo has said Soleimani was just as dangerous as the former leader of ISIS, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, who was killed in a U.S. Strike seven months after the Caliphate folded under constant attack by U.S. Backed fighters , and U.S. Drone attacks.

Soleimani was considered one of the most powerful men in Iran, and one of it’s most clever, and ruthless military commanders. He is believed to have been behind a failed bombing meant to kill a top Saudi Arabian diplomat and several others at a Washington, D.C. Years ago.

The attack comes a day after the end of a two day siege of the U.S. Embassy in Bhagdad by militia forces believed to be under Soleimani’s control.

The strike marks a dramatic departure by President Trump, who let the shootdown of a U.S. drone, and documented attacks on oil tankers in the Persian Gulf go unanswered, in favor of trying to work out a diplomatic solution with Iran.

In recent days hundreds of troops from the U.S. 82nd Airborne Division have been moved to the area, and thousands of troops have been moved to the region over the last six months.

Most analysts agree that it’s not a question of if Iran will retaliate for Soleimani’s death, but rather of when and in what form.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don’t Miss

Join the Pro Football Challenge
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact Investigative Reporter Erik Rosales and let him be

On Your Side.

Email erikrosales@cbsfresno.com

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.