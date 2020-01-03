Breaking: U.S.missile strike kills top Iranian General

President Trump reportedly ordered an air strike that killed a top Iranian general, a move that analysts say will almost certainly lead to a counter strike by Iranian forces against U.S. Interests in the region.

Rockets struck a convoy carrying Gen. Qassim Soleimani, the head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ elite Quds Force, among other military officials at Baghdad International Airport early Friday, the Pentagon confirmed.

In 2019 The State Department annoucned that Iran was behind attacks that were responsible for the deaths of over 600 U.S. Troops during the Iraq war.

U.S. Secretary Of State Mike Pompeo has said Soleimani was just as dangerous as the former leader of ISIS, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, who was killed in a U.S. Strike seven months after the Caliphate folded under constant attack by U.S. Backed fighters , and U.S. Drone attacks.

Soleimani was considered one of the most powerful men in Iran, and one of it’s most clever, and ruthless military commanders. He is believed to have been behind a failed bombing meant to kill a top Saudi Arabian diplomat and several others at a Washington, D.C. Years ago.

The attack comes a day after the end of a two day siege of the U.S. Embassy in Bhagdad by militia forces believed to be under Soleimani’s control.

The strike marks a dramatic departure by President Trump, who let the shootdown of a U.S. drone, and documented attacks on oil tankers in the Persian Gulf go unanswered, in favor of trying to work out a diplomatic solution with Iran.

In recent days hundreds of troops from the U.S. 82nd Airborne Division have been moved to the area, and thousands of troops have been moved to the region over the last six months.

Most analysts agree that it’s not a question of if Iran will retaliate for Soleimani’s death, but rather of when and in what form.