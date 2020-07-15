Breakfast buddies: Squirrel & groundhog share meal

KINGSTON, R.I. (NBC) – A Rhode Island man captured a cute moment between a groundhog and a squirrel sharing a meal together.

Ronald Lopes who loves nature has bird feeders all around his backyard and recently bought a miniature picnic table to also feed his furry, frequent visitors primarily squirrels and chipmunks.

Lopes says a few weeks ago he witnessed a beautiful breakfast date between a squirrel and a groundhog.

“I thought it was great that they were together and they were able to get together I thought it was a really cool thing for animals to do that you don’t really see often with a groundhog,” Lopes said.

Lopes said they’ve now made it part of their regular routine and he says he hopes that by sharing the positive interactions of care-free creatures humans will follow suit.

“With everything going on hopefully this can bring a smile to people and that’s a good thing because people need it right now,” Lopes said.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.