Breakfast buddies: Squirrel & groundhog share meal

KINGSTON, R.I. (NBC) – A Rhode Island man captured a cute moment between a groundhog and a squirrel sharing a meal together.

Ronald Lopes who loves nature has bird feeders all around his backyard and recently bought a miniature picnic table to also feed his furry, frequent visitors primarily squirrels and chipmunks.

Lopes says a few weeks ago he witnessed a beautiful breakfast date between a squirrel and a groundhog.

“I thought it was great that they were together and they were able to get together I thought it was a really cool thing for animals to do that you don’t really see often with a groundhog,” Lopes said.

Lopes said they’ve now made it part of their regular routine and he says he hopes that by sharing the positive interactions of care-free creatures humans will follow suit.

“With everything going on hopefully this can bring a smile to people and that’s a good thing because people need it right now,” Lopes said.

