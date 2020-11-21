Boys & Girls Club of Fresno County helps Ford Motor Company with PPE giveaway

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – The Boys & Girls Club helped Ford give out thousands of medical-grade face masks in Fresno Friday and in surrounding communities.

“Specifically, in Fresno, our East, Reedley, Oakhurst and Mendota clubs are going to be distributing these 57,000 masks to anyone in the community,” said Kathryn Weakland, the VP of Development for the Boys & Girls Club of Fresno County.

It’s part of Ford’s “Project Apollo” with a goal to produce one hundred million medical-grade masks through 2021. 70 Ford dealers throughout California are participating, including Future Ford of Clovis.

“Ford is still family owned by the same family. They pride themselves on treating their employees and their dealers as one large family and they want to give back to the community that gives to them,” said Gary Revis, the General Manager of Future Ford of Clovis.

The automotive giant partnered with various organizations throughout the nation and the Boys & Girls Club says it sets a good example for everyone.

“We want people to be protected against COVID-19. Clearly, we’re gonna be in masks for a while and it’s a good opportunity for us to just remind each other that if I wear my mask, you wear your mask, we can communicate better without spreading this disease any further,” said Weakland.

Catholic Charities stopped by to pick up a box and the executive director said Valley support is strong.

“When there is need, the San Joaquin Valley, they take care of their own. Future Ford, the Ford Motor company, the businesses and the community, supports those that are of the greatest of need and for us to benefit from that as Catholic Charities is greatly appreciated,” said Jeff Negrete, the Executive Director of Catholic Charities.

Ford is set to give out more four million masks today, in California alone. The Boys & Girls Club of Fresno County says if any are leftover after today’s distribution, the community is welcome to come by and pick some up.