Bulldog Insider: Boyd Grant’s legacy lives through Red Wave, former players

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – In simple terms, Boyd Grant put Fresno State men’s basketball on the map.

“Not only was he winning games, he put a ton of people in the seats,” says Jervis Cole, who played his freshman season under Grant in 1985-1986. “There were tickets being scalped at our games. You couldn’t get into our games. Every game was on television.”

Grant took over a seven-win program in 1977, and went about turning the Bulldogs into one of the premiere programs on the west coast.

“(Late North Carolina) Coach Dean Smith was talking to me, and he said ‘you know, your coach, that coached you in college, coach boyd grant, was an awesome coach,'” says Rod Higgins, a two-time All-American at Fresno State under Grant from 1978-1982.

There were conference championships, NCAA Tournament appearances, and that memorable run to the 1983 NIT title.

“Undoubtedly, he’s the greatest basketball coach in the history of the school,” says Bobby Anderson, a member of Grant’s first recruiting class at Fresno State.

And the people of the Central Valley jumped on to enjoy the ride, as Bulldog games at Selland Arena, which came to be known as Grant’s Tomb for opponents, were the hottest ticket in town.

“We started the Red Wave,” says a smiling Anderson.

“Every night, every game that we played, there was no less than 10 thousand people in there,” says Mike Mitchell, who played for Grant at both Fresno State (1985-1986) and Colorado State (1989-1990)

With Grant leading the charge, that ravenous fan base embraced the gritty, defensive style of their Bulldog leader, and became a “Red Wave” that also flowed into other gyms around the west coast and beyond.

“The fans would just show up, not only in Fresno, but when we travelled,” says Higgins.

“We would go on the road to Long Beach or San Jose or Irvine, and we would have more people at the game at their place than they did,” says Anderson.

“It was always like this rock star atmosphere when we played, and him as a coach (Boyd Grant), so well-known,” says Cole. “People just gravitated to Boyd, and the players really reflected the way he was.”

That may have been what made Grant truly special — that he left an impression on his players that still resonates to this day.

“He was a stickler for being accountable,” says Anderson.

“You could never be late. You gotta always be on time. If you have a scheduled meeting at a certain time, it’s best to be there 5-10 minutes early,” says Higgins.

There was the disclipline and structure that came from Grant’s early morning practices, his tough workouts, and his focus on the fundamentals.



“He was a no-nonsense guy when he was on campus,” says Higgins. “It was all business.”

But Grant also had a gentler human touch that treated the community, and his players, like his extended family.

“It was literally, my first few days there at Fresno,” says Mitchell. “He came and picked me up from the dorms, when I was staying there, and we drove to his son’s Little League baseball game.”

Perhaps that helps explain why so many of those former players, like several members of the so-called “Chicago Connection,” which included windy city native Bobby Anderson, made the Valley their permanent home after college.

“Look at all those guys that played for him,” says Anderson. “Look at what they’re doing now. All of them are doing something. All of them are successful.”

Anderson spent 30 years in school administration, serving as a vice principal at Clovis East High School, and then later, as a dean at Merced College.

“He made us accountable about basketball, but it taught us about life man, how to survive in the real world,” says Anderson.

Others, like Cole and Mitchell, have taken Grant’s lessons, and are passing them onto the next generation as high school basketball coaches.



Cole at Edison here in the Valley.



Mitchell in southern California.

“We were taught day one (at Fresno State),” says Cole. “There are no excuses for anything. I talk to young kids (at Edison) and it’s no excuses. There are no excuses for failure. It’s something I got from the coaching staff at Fresno State and from Boyd.”

And perhaps the most high-profile Bulldog player from Grant’s era, Rod Higgins, a 13-year NBA veteran, is still carrying Grant’s teachings with him as a high-ranking NBA executive.

“He churned out a lot of student-athletes that, to this day, can look back on those lessons that he taught all of us,” says Higgins, the current Vice President of Basketball Operations for the Atlanta Hawks. “To me, that’s a big part of his legacy.”

