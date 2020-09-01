Boyd Grant remembered as humble coach, amazing person

(KSEE) — Funeral services were held Monday for Boyd Grant in Idaho — the state where he was born and raised, and spent his retirement years.



It was a smaller service because of Covid-19, and people were encouraged to watch through zoom.

In the published obituary for the former Fresno State men’s basketball coach on the funeral home’s website, we got a glimpse of what made Grant so special.

In the obituary, despite all his success on the court, Grant is remembered as a humble coach who always “said his wins were attributed to his players, the staff, and the ever present “sixth man”- the team’s fans. In fact, he rarely talked of his accomplishments, rather, he loved telling stories about people- those who impacted his life- the players, the coaches, the fans, his family. He found value in every person he met.”

And the obituary says, when it came to his family, “Boyd was an exceptional father and husband and had a way of showing love unlike any other. His family can attest to the fact that there wasn’t one time he didn’t tell them he loved them when saying goodbye.”

Fresno State men’s basketball assistant coach Keith brown was one of many to offer a kind note about Grant on the funeral home’s website.



As a young coach, Brown attended Grant’s Fresno State team camps in the early 80’s, and now, as a current Bulldog assistant, Brown saying, “I gaze at your picture every day I enter my office in realization of the impact you had on the game, players, and community of Fresno. Our staff speaks regularly about that impact as we strive to continue the brand/tradition/history of this storied program. The pride and support of the “Red Wave” continues in your legacy. May you Rest In Peace as our thoughts and prayers extend to your family and loved ones. Thanks, Coach.”

Fresno State also paid its respects to Grant on Monday, as all national and state flags on campus were flying at half-staff in honor of Grant.

In lieu of flowers, the Grant family is asking that donations be made for student scholarships at the three colleges where Boyd coached — Fresno State, College of Southern Idaho and Colorado State.