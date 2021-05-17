Boy Scout revitalizes Roeding Park cement flag and gets surprise

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – The painted flag located in the corner of Fresno’s Roeding Park next to Belmont Circle was once a bed of red, white, and blue flowers back in the 1950s, until 2007 when the city decided to replace the flowers with a concrete flag for lighter maintenance.

“That was done to honor our veterans at the time, but unfortunately through the years, it hadn’t been maintained on a regular basis, the paint had started to fade and it had come to the attention of a terrific young man named Christian Juvet,” said City of Fresno’s Beautify Fresno Director, Mark Standriff.

A little under a month ago, Boy Scout Christian Juvet began to look for an Eagle Scout project and set his heart on revitalizing the Roeding Park flag and that came to fruition over the weekend.

“It makes me really proud of not just the work that I’ve put in, but the effort that my leaders and my troop have put in and all the time that’s gone into this project. As we were working, there were lots of cars going by honking and that really motivated me, my friends, my family, the scouts, they all felt really impacted by that in a positive way,” said Christian Juvet of Boy Scout Fresno Troop 95.

A viewer from Hanford was also touched was Military veteran Scott Steinfeld, who served in the Navy for 24 years.

“He did something for a lot of vets that he doesn’t realize how much it means to us. The flag’s an important symbol especially when you know guys that have died for that flag and know the history of it. It’s an important thing. So, I want him to know how much he meant to me by doing what he did. So, I want to do something for him.”

Steinfeld has yet to meet Juvet, but is making plans to gift the 17-year-old scout some military garb like camping gear and supplies in the upcoming days.

“I really like seeing young people take initiative like that and I would like to just really thank him in person.”