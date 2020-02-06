Boeing provides flight simulators to Reedley schools

In a first-of-its-kind partnership involving a city, a community college, a school district, and a fortune 500 company, Boeing is installing flight simulators in two Reedley elementary schools.

With thousands of pilots retiring and growth in the airline industry, Boeing aviation education expert Douglas Larson says, “Our forecast look at over 804-thousand pilots in the next 20 years and just under 700-thousand mechanics in the next 20 years.”



The aerospace giant is betting the video-game-like flight simulators in elementary schools are a way to grow future employees.



Severin Wandji works for Boeing HorizonX, a part of the company that researches and develops future investments. He says, “We believe that diversity is critical for our company. We believe that diversity is critical for innovation. It’s been scientifically proven.”



Boeing took notice after Reedley received a grant to purchase four cutting-edge electric aircraft.

City Manager Nicole Zieba is pulling together resources like Reedley College’s world-renown aviation maintenance technology program. She says, “How could we move the dial on our unemployment? How could we move the dial on our poverty numbers? Really pull our families out of poverty and really give our youth opportunities.”



Reedley College Flight Science Program Coordinator John Johnson says, “As a mechanic you’ll be doing 100-thousand dollars after 10 years. Starting pay is 60-thousand dollars right out of mechanic school here at Reedley College.”



Fourth grader Kaileigh Hirahara-Corony is a frequent flyer of the new simulator in the Jefferson Elementary’s library. She says, “Amelia Earhart and Bessie Coleman both inspired women that women can be a pilot too.”

