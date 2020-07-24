Body of child believed to be Thaddeus Sran has been found in Madera County

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE) — Officials confirmed Thursday that a child’s body, believed to be of missing 2-year-old Thaddeus Sran, has been found in rural Madera County.

Chief Dino Lawson that the body had been found around 9:15 a.m. in rural Madera County just west of Madera. The age of the body was approximately 2-3 years old.

Lawson added that they cannot confirm at this time that it is Thaddeus’ body until test results come back though investigators “strongly believe” it is Thaddeus.

Thaddeus Sran, 2

Thaddeus had been missing since July 14.

His parents told police they put him to bed around 10 p.m. that night, and when they woke up, he was gone.

“This is one of those very special cases that really tugged at everybody’s heart, every member of this community,” said Lawson. “This is a tough one.”

Officials, including the FBI, concluded their search for Thaddeus on July 17 as community members continued.

“From the beginning, they’ve organized search parties on their own to look for Thaddeus, along with the police department and other agencies,” said Lawson.

Police said Tuesday that Thaddeus’ parents had stopped cooperating with them early on in the investigation. A family member told us those accusations are false – and they have since hired a lawyer.

Police said no one has been ruled out as a suspect in the case, and the investigation is still ongoing.

